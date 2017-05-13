One person dead after crash on I-95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman died in a crash on I-95 South Friday night.

Rhode Island State Police and Warwick Police were called to I-95 near Jefferson Boulevard just before midnight for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

State Police Lieutenant Chris Zarella told Eyewitness News the woman was driving a four-door sedan when she crashed into a tow truck. Her car came to rest near the center median.

Zarella said the female driver died at Rhode Island Hospital. Her passenger and the driver of the tow truck were not injured in the crash.

Zarella said police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, but the cause is still under investigation.

“Unfortunately this was just a very, very terrible accident,” Zarella said. “It was a somewhat complex accident and we’re still piecing it all together right now.”

The highway was shut down for several hours, and State Police Lieutenant Chris Zarella told Eyewitness News traffic was diverted to Jefferson Boulevard.

This story is developing and we will bring you any updates when we learn more.