Two local universities graduate students Saturday

(WPRI) – Rhode Island College and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth both graduated students Saturday in two commencement ceremonies.

RIC conferred 1,765 undergraduate degrees and 285 graduate degrees in the morning ceremony attended by Governor Gina Raimondo, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Jim Langevin, and mayors of four local cities and towns.

Author and researcher Sonia Nieto gave the keynote speech, and received an honorary degree from the college.

Saturday was the college’s 163rd commencement.

In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, UMass awarded 1,529 undergraduate degrees and 535 graduate degrees in the college’s 117th commencement.

National Public Radio’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg addressed the undergraduate recipients and received an honorary degree from the college. Former Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza received the Chancellor’s Medal during the same ceremony.

UMass’s graduation ceremonies were held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.