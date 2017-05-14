Despite rain, hundreds run in Providence Police Memorial 5k

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rain didn’t keep runners away from the Providence Police Memorial 5k Sunday morning.

The race, in its second year, started and finished inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and memorialized the four Providence Police Department officers who have been killed in the last twenty years – Sergeant Maxwell Dorley, Detective James Allen, Sergeant Cornell Young, and Sergeant Steven Shaw.

Approximately 1,000 runners, including a number of current and retired police officers, ran the course to raise money for the Providence Police Community Foundation. Proceeds also benefitted Special Olympics RI and the D-Strong Foundation.

“It’s all about generating funds and giving back to the community,” Police Chief Hugh Clements said.

