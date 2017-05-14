Revolution snaps skid, beats Real Salt Lake 4-0

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FC Dallas midfielder Michael Barrios, left, passes the ball past New England Revolution midfielder Scott Caldwell, right, during the first half of the U.S. Open Cup soccer final, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Scott Caldwell scored in the opening minutes and the New England Revolution snapped a five-game winless streak with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

It was Caldwell’s third career goal and his first in nearly two calendar years.

Caldwell, in his fifth MLS season, poked home a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box in the fourth minute. Diego Fagundez beat a defender in the left corner and perfectly placed the entry that — after a dummy by Kelyn Rowe — a charging Caldwell put away.

Kei Kamara’s header off a corner kick by Lee Nguyen gave New England (3-3-4) a 2-0 lead in the 18th minute, Fagundez tapped a pass from Rowe into a wide-open net in the 35th and Nguyen added a goal from near the spot to make it 4-0 moments before halftime.

Real Salt Lake (2-7-7) has lost four in a row, allowing 13 goals in that span.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.