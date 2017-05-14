Vigil held for 16-year-old victim of Warwick crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Family and friends of 16-year-old Jasmine Reyes gathered Sunday evening at Providence’s Neutaconkanut Park for a candlelight vigil.

“She was so young, she didn’t deserve this,” said friend Angela Mendez, one of many teenagers in attendance.

Reyes was killed Friday night after crashing a friend’s car on I-95 in Warwick. Police say a tow truck hit the car following the initial crash. Police said it’s unclear if Reyes was ejected by the impact, or if she was trying to get out of the car when it was hit by the truck. She died from her injuries.

Reyes didn’t have a license and it’s unclear why she was driving. Police said she was driving a car that belonged to 18-year-old Thomas DiMauro, her passenger at the time. He suffered minor injuries.

Those who gathered Sunday night recalled Reyes as a friendly, happy and vibrant young woman. Many said she was like a sister to them.

“No matter how long I didn’t see her she’d always run up to me and give me a hug,” said Elaina Gonzalez through tears.

Friends and family released balloons into the evening sky as “Amazing Grace” played from a small speaker. Many were overcome by emotion.

“It’s not fair that she’s gone,” said Imani Oliver. “We all love her. She’ll always be with us.”