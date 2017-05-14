Vigil planned for 15-year-old stabbing victim

Related Coverage 15-year-old fatally stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A memorial is planned for a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Providence Saturday.

Family members tell Eyewitness News that friends and family plan to gather Sunday afternoon at the scene of the stabbing on Amherst Street.

Police have not identified the victim by name but said he was stabbed after some kind of altercation around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and died at the hospital. Nobody has yet been charged but several people have been questioned, according to investigators.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for funeral expenses.