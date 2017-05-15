Big project beginning on Newport Pell Bridge



NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A significant, multi-phase project is getting underway on the Newport Pell Bridge, and traffic delays and backups are expected.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction on the Newport side.

Phase one of the project includes replacing a concrete roadway deck and removing and replacing steel bearings from the bridge’s original construction in 1969.

Those lane restrictions will continue until June 29th.

Construction in July and August will take place below the bridge, so traffic will not be affected during that time.

Starting September 19th, work on the above deck will continue, so traffic in each direction will go down to one lane. Those restrictions will remain in place until December 2017.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority notes that there will be no lane closures on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.