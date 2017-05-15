Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 sends driver to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 in Providence.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the driver was trapped following the crash near Exit 24 (Branch Avenue). He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound travel is reduced to two lanes and traffic is backed up in the area as a result. Police say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene. This story will be updated with the latest.

#RITRAFFIC ALERT: RISP on scene of rollover on I-95 North in PVD, near Branch Ave exit. Two right lanes closed. Expect delays. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) May 15, 2017

#RITRAFFIC ALERT: Three lanes of I-95 North in PVD now closed due to rollover at Branch Ave. Only high speed lane open. Seek alt routes — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) May 15, 2017

#RITRAFFIC: Avoid Route 95 North in PVD; rescue crews on scene of tractor-trailer rollover at Branch Ave; driver trapped. Only one lane open — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) May 15, 2017