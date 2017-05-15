Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 sends driver to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 in Providence.
According to Rhode Island State Police, the driver was trapped following the crash near Exit 24 (Branch Avenue). He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound travel is reduced to two lanes and traffic is backed up in the area as a result. Police say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
