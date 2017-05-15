East Prov. firefighter remembered after sudden death

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to pay their final respects to a firefighter and paramedic who lent his hand to making music as well as saving lives.

Scott D. Grace, 44, died suddenly last week, leaving behind his three children.

Grace worked with the East Providence Fire Department for almost two decades at the Broadway station. He had recently completed certification to become a nationally registered paramedic and was also a musician and played in several local bands. He is survived by his three children.

Calling hours are being held at the Perry-McStay Funeral Home on Pawtucket Avenue Monday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Even before 2:30 p.m., a line of mourners extended outside the funeral home to pay respects.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church on Pawtucket Avenue.

Union members of the East Providence Firefighters Local 850 have started a fund to benefit Grace’s children. Donations can be made at Washington Trust Bank branches to the “Scott Grace Memorial Fund,” or to a GoFundMe account that will supplement the fund.