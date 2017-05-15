Franklin police searching a second day for missing 20-year-old man

Related Coverage Franklin police searching for missing 20-year-old man

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) – The search for a missing Franklin man turned up nothing in its second day Monday.

20-year-old Michael Doherty, of Catherine Avenue, was reported missing by his parents Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Police said Doherty was last seen with friends in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Doherty is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants, and sneakers.

Franklin Police officers and police K-9 searched the area where Doherty was last seen again Monday for several hours, including a waterway called Mine Brook. Investigators have already spoken with the friends Doherty was with early Sunday morning to gather additional information.

Franklin police are asking for residents to check their property and any additional garages, sheds, or barns. Sunday evening, police initiated a reverse 911 call to residents with a description of Doherty, and other pertinent information.

The investigation is still very active Monday night. Franklin police ask for anyone with information on Doherty’s possible whereabouts to contact the department immediately at (508) 528-1212.