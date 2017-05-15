Franklin Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) – The Franklin Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 20-year-old man.

Michael Doherty of Catherine Avenue in Franklin was reported missing by his parents Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release, police say Doherty was last seen with friends in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Doherty is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants, and sneakers.

Franklin Police officers and police K9 searched the area where Doherty was last seen Sunday for several hours, but the search turned up nothing. Investigators are also speaking to the friends Doherty was with early Sunday morning to gather additional information.

Franklin Police are asking for residents to check their property and any additional garages, sheds, or barns. Police have also initiated a reverse 911 call to residents with a description of Doherty, and other pertinent information.

The investigation is still very active Monday morning. Franklin Police ask for anyone with information on Doherty’s possible whereabouts to contact the department immediately at (508)-528-1212.