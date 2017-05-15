Gas prices down 2 cents in RI, hold steady in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down two cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.31 per gallon. That price is three cents below the national average of $2.34.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 9 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.22.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.17 per gallon and as high as $2.49.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gas prices are holding steady.

AAA Northeast reports that a gallon of self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.29, the same as last week.

The Massachusetts price is a nickel lower than the national average, but 12 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.

AAA says gas price usually increase at this time of year, but a domestic glut and a record high refinery production and lower crude oil prices is buffering consumers from dramatic price increases.