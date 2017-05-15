Greyhound, Peter Pan buses moving out of Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those planning to catch a Peter Pan or Greyhound bus in downtown Providence will no longer be doing so at Kennedy Plaza.

In an effort to ease congestion at the busy transportation hub, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is moving the stops for those buses to the Rhode Island Convention Center down the street.

The agency says the move will reduce traffic at Kennedy Plaza by up to 45 bus trips a day on average.

Manessa Kent, a frequent RIPTA rider, said the bus traffic downtown can often get hectic and confusing.

“It’ll definitely ease the congestion around here,” she said of RIPTA’s plan. “I think it ‘ll be more convenient for the people who are actually riding the bus.”

Kent also said she believes the move will be good for drivers, who often have to make their way around parked buses during peak hours.

Ticket sales for the private carriers have also been moved to the Convention Center. To celebrate its new home, Peter Pan is offering $15 fares on all trips from Providence to New York until May 24.