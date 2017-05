Makeup can be pricey. And you may find yourself reapplying throughout the day and using it up faster than you’d like.

Beauty Expert Kirsten Brusse stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share tips on how to make the stuff we love last a little longer.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »