In the Kitchen: Keftedes

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef and Owner of Kleos, Lauren Lynch making Keftedes, which are Greek meatballs.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 lb ground pork
  • 1 cup bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup grated Mizithra cheese or hard grating cheese
  • 1 bunch of parsley chopped
  • 1 onion grated
  • 2 cloves garlic grated or fine mince
  • 1 tbsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp allspice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Enough olive oil and canola oil to fill a pan to fry meatballs
  • Tzatziki sauce for dipping
  • 2 cups of Greek yogurt (preferably full fat)
  • 1 cucumber grated
  • 2 cloves garlic grated
  • Good drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix together ingredients for tzatziki sauce and let chill preferably overnight.
  2. Mix ingredients for keftedes well being careful not to over mix or meatballs can get tough.
  3. Fry meatballs in hot oil until golden brown, cooked through and crispy.