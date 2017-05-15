In the Kitchen: Keftedes

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef and Owner of Kleos, Lauren Lynch making Keftedes, which are Greek meatballs.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 lb ground pork
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Mizithra cheese or hard grating cheese
- 1 bunch of parsley chopped
- 1 onion grated
- 2 cloves garlic grated or fine mince
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp allspice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Enough olive oil and canola oil to fill a pan to fry meatballs
- Tzatziki sauce for dipping
- 2 cups of Greek yogurt (preferably full fat)
- 1 cucumber grated
- 2 cloves garlic grated
- Good drizzle of olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix together ingredients for tzatziki sauce and let chill preferably overnight.
- Mix ingredients for keftedes well being careful not to over mix or meatballs can get tough.
- Fry meatballs in hot oil until golden brown, cooked through and crispy.