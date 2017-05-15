It takes a village to raise a child

It really does take a village to raise a child and Kim Zandy of “Giovanni and Kim in the Morning” on 92 PRO-FM joined us to talk about The Village.

Kim recently adopted two young children after fostering them and she searched for a place that offers support for new parents.

The Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families was opened in 2016 by a group of experienced parents and welcomes all Rhode Island foster and adoptive families to connect for support.

Currently, they offer the following:

Access to our clothing and equipment closet for free, gently used kids clothing, toys, and baby equipment

Foster Parent Coaching where you will be matched with a trained, experienced foster parent who will get to know you and be available to answer questions and help you get what you need.

Monthly Support Groups where you can meet other families discuss your concerns in a safe place and learn about options and resources that can help.

Free fun activities for kids to meet and connect with other kids in foster care

A private online support group where you can check in any time of day or night and connect with a Foster Parent Coach and local families in the group.