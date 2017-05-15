It takes a village to raise a child

It really does take a village to raise a child and Kim Zandy of “Giovanni and Kim in the Morning” on 92 PRO-FM joined us to talk about The Village.
Kim recently adopted two young children after fostering them and she searched for a place that offers support for new parents.
The Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families was opened in 2016 by a group of experienced parents and welcomes all Rhode Island foster and adoptive families to connect for support.
Currently, they offer the following:
- Access to our clothing and equipment closet for free, gently used kids clothing, toys, and baby equipment
- Foster Parent Coaching where you will be matched with a trained, experienced foster parent who will get to know you and be available to answer questions and help you get what you need.
- Monthly Support Groups where you can meet other families discuss your concerns in a safe place and learn about options and resources that can help.
- Free fun activities for kids to meet and connect with other kids in foster care
- A private online support group where you can check in any time of day or night and connect with a Foster Parent Coach and local families in the group.