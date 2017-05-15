North Kingstown Police searching for missing woman

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Kingstown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kathlene Aguiar, 59, was last seen walking on West Allenton Road around 1:45 a.m. Monday. She is described as standing 5’3″ tall, and weighing approximately 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and red pants.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News they do not suspect foul play. Anyone with knowledge of Kathlene Aguiar’s whereabouts should contact their local police department, or North Kingstown Police at 401-294-3311.