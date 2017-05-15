“One More Round” with Gary “The Tiger” Balletto!

This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Gary “The Tiger” Balletto who shared details of an upcoming event coming up on May 20th at the Park Theatre.

Dubbed “One More Round”, this night will be an evening full of entertainment. Funny4Funds will have a great line up of local comedians, highlights of Gary’s career, and what it takes for a Champion to overcome whatever the challenge in or out of the ring. The special Guest Speaker will be Gary himself and they will have a great selection of live auction items as well.

This event will benefit Gary’s newly established non-profit organization, The Gary “The Tiger” Balletto Foundation. The mission statement and foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research, therapy with adaptive equipment and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, advocacy and providing services to those who qualify.

Get more info here: http://www.parktheatreri.com/events/funny-4-funds