Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into playground area

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing a slew of charges, accused of crashing his Mercedes through a wooden guardrail and chain link fence, before ultimately landing in a playground area.

According to police, eyewitnesses told officers that before the crash the driver – since identified as Keith Patrick Carvalho, 24 – was speeding up to 90 miles per hour down Hopewell Street, cutting other cars off the road.

When officers arrived, they said Carvalho was stumbling in circles and was uncooperative when approached by officers, screaming and flailing his arms.

Police said they could smell alcohol on his breath and he was aggressively resistant while being put into a police car to await the arrival of paramedics.

Once emergency workers arrived, police said Carvalho attempted to break the equipment inside the ambulance, while being very combative.

Police said his antics didn’t end there.

He was eventually handcuffed and brought to the Taunton Police Department, where police said Carvalho refused to be booked and was physically violent with officers.

Carvalho is charged with OUI liquor, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and 3 counts of assault and battery on a police officer.