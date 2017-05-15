Providence police pay tribute to fallen comrades in annual memorial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of National Police Week, the police department in Providence held a memorial service Monday morning paying tribute to officers who made the ultimate sacrifice — giving their lives in the line of duty — as well as to honor the memories of retired and active members of the department who passed away in the past year.

Deputy Chief Thomas A. Verdi and officers were joined by Mayor Jorge Elorza for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Public Safety Complex on Washington Street.

Among those honored were four city officers killed since 1994, Sgt. Maxwell Dorley, Det. Sgt. James Allen, Sgt. Cornel Young, Jr., and Sgt. Steven M. Shaw.

May 15 is Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, designated by a 1962 proclamation signed by President John F. Kennedy.

In line with that tradition, Gov. Gina Raimondo directed state agencies to fly flags at half-staff until sunset Monday.