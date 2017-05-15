East Main Road reopens, crews repairing ruptured gas line

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A gas leak shut down a large stretch of East Main Road (Rt. 138) in Portsmouth Monday morning, according to the town’s fire department.

Portsmouth police said a contractor digging near 2525 East Main Road ruptured a gas line around 10 a.m. According to police, National Grid said there was no way to shut off the gas so the road would have to be closed until crews could repair the leak.

For a short time, police shut down East Main Road from Hedly Street near Portsmouth Town Hall to Turnpike Avenue, just past Clements’ Marketplace. Police initially said repairs would likely take two to three hours. However, a short time later, the fire department Tweeted that the leak was secured and the road would be reopening. Drivers should still expect delays in the area while crews continue to fix the situation.

East main Road opening in 5 minutes. Leak is secured. Expect continued delays. — Portsmouth Fire RI (@PortsmouthFD) May 15, 2017