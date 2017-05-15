Snowbirds cancel RI Air Show performance

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Royal Canadian Snowbirds will not perform in the upcoming Rhode Island National Guard Open House and Air Show, Rhode Island National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Janeen Miller announced Monday.

Miller said the cancellation was due to an “internal safety stand down.”

The Snowbirds were slated to headline this year’s event, which will be held May 20 and 21 at Quonset Air National Guard Base. In a statement Monday, Miller outlined some of the acts still slated to perform.

The Rhode Island National Guard Open House and Air Show will feature many outstanding performers including the much anticipated newcomer, Randy Ball flying a Soviet Era MiG-17. Adding to the dynamic combined arms display, this year the audience will be awed by the nation’s premier attack helicopter, the AH-64 Apache and the venerable CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it transports a Rhode Island National Guard 155 millimeter howitzer to show center. We are also excited to welcome back award winning performers Sean D. Tucker, Mike Goulian, Rob Holland, the Geico Skytypers, the Jack Link’s Screamin’ Sasquatch and the Shockwave Jet Truck. Our military demonstrations include the USAF F-16 Viper Demo, the USN F/A-18 Super Hornet, and the USMC AV/8B Harrier.

To cut down on traffic, the state Department of Transportation will be offering free train rides in and out of Quonset from Providence, T.F. Green Airport, and Wickford Junction.

Last year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds canceled their appearance after one of their jets crashed in Colorado.