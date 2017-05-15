Souza Jr. hits 3-run HR, Sucre drives in 3 in Rays’ 11 win

BOSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays spent their longest nine-inning game in team history playing in wind, rain and chilly temperatures in Fenway Park. It certainly felt a lot better coming away with a win.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday.

The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games – and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings – a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

“I didn’t know that, but I’m excited,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said when he found out that it was the club’s longest game. “It’s much better than losing the longest game in club history.”

Evan Longoria and Sucre both had two singles, and Souza’s homer came during a seven-run ninth as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in a game that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits while walking three and striking out three.

“He wasn’t able to reproduce any symptoms later in the day,” manager John Farrell said. “We’ll see what transpires tomorrow. We don’t think this is anything long term.”

He’s expected to get an MRI on Monday.

“I felt something in warmups kind of similar to what I felt in spring training,” the left-hander said.

Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for Boston after his 15-game hitting streak was halted Saturday.

Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

Playing on a chilly, windy day with a drizzle falling on and off, both teams had trouble with pop ups – one fell against each and Rays first baseman Logan Morrison snow-coned another – and the outfielders looked like they were tip-toeing after balls on a muddy warning track.

“It was pretty ridiculous. I’ve never played in anything like this,” Souza Jr. said. “We’re all professionals. We’ve got to go out there and grind it out. We did a good job of not letting it get to us.”

In the second, Tampa Bay made it 2-1 after Pomeranz walked the first two batters, prompting a visit Farrell. Kevin Kiermaier sacrificed before Sucre’s sacrifice fly.

Sucre’s RBI single increased it to 3-1 in the fourth following a wind-blown ground-rule double. Kiermaier’s pop up fell between two fielders and bounced into the stands.

Longoria’s RBI single made it 4-2. Sucre, Rickie Weeks Jr., Tim Beckham and Kiermaier each had an RBI single in the ninth.

