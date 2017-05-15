Teen charged in stabbing death of Providence 15-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police Monday announced they’ve made an arrest in a weekend homicide in which a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

According to police, Natashza Charon, 18, of Providence will be arraigned on a charge of manslaughter Monday morning in Providence District Court.

Charon is accused of stabbing to death Jaheim Carter, 15, Saturday afternoon. Police said Carter was stabbed after some kind of altercation around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and died at the hospital.

Carter’s mother Majeita Carter told Eyewitness News her youngest son was “an all-around good kid.”

Carter’s mother says she wants justice for Jaheim.

“I want the people who did it to spend the rest of their lives in jail.,” she said. “I want them to suffer the way me and my family are suffering right now.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for Carter’s funeral expenses.