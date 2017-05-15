Warwick Police looking to identify suspected sunglasses thief

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Warwick Police Department is looking for the public’s help catching a “Sunglass Sneakthief.”

The department posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page Sunday.

Police say the male entered the Sunglass Hut kiosk at the Warwick Mall wearing a cheap pair of sunglasses. He asked the clerk to try on a pair of expensive glasses, and then switched the cheap pair for the expensive ones and walked away without paying for them.

The suspect fled the area shortly afterwards.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Grant at (401)-468-4233.