In the Kitchen: Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Salad

Discover Newport brings us Chef Richard Allaire of Metacom Kitchen making Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette & Prosciutto Wrapped Poached Egg.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound jumbo asparagus
  • ½ pound shiitake mushrooms
  • 1T unsalted butter
  • 5 eggs plus one egg yolk
  • 10 slices of prosciutto di parma
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1T Dijon mustard
  • Splash sherry vinegar
  • 1T white vinegar
  • 1T sliced chives
  • 1 lemon cut in half
  • Kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Peel asparagus with a vegetable peeler and snap off the woody ends.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  3. Blanch for 2 minutes and immediately transfer asparagus to a bowl of ice water.  Set aside.
  4. In a metal bowl place mustard, egg yolk & vinegar together and whisk oil, drop by drop, until mixture begins to thicken, then add more quickly.
  5. Adjust seasoning with salt and add chives.
  6. Heat a saute pan with olive oil and sear mushrooms on both sides until well browned, add a few drops of sherry vinegar, and place on a paper towel.
  7. Bring a pot of water to a boil with 1T white vinegar and poach eggs.
  8. Carefully remove from water and wrap each in a slice of prosciutto.
  9. To Plate: dress asparagus with olive oil, salt and lemon juice and divide on 4 plate, add warm mushrooms, poached egg and drizzle mustard vinaigrette on the asparagus.

