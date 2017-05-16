In the Kitchen: Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Salad

Discover Newport brings us Chef Richard Allaire of Metacom Kitchen making Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette & Prosciutto Wrapped Poached Egg.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound jumbo asparagus
- ½ pound shiitake mushrooms
- 1T unsalted butter
- 5 eggs plus one egg yolk
- 10 slices of prosciutto di parma
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1T Dijon mustard
- Splash sherry vinegar
- 1T white vinegar
- 1T sliced chives
- 1 lemon cut in half
- Kosher salt
Directions:
- Peel asparagus with a vegetable peeler and snap off the woody ends.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Blanch for 2 minutes and immediately transfer asparagus to a bowl of ice water. Set aside.
- In a metal bowl place mustard, egg yolk & vinegar together and whisk oil, drop by drop, until mixture begins to thicken, then add more quickly.
- Adjust seasoning with salt and add chives.
- Heat a saute pan with olive oil and sear mushrooms on both sides until well browned, add a few drops of sherry vinegar, and place on a paper towel.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil with 1T white vinegar and poach eggs.
- Carefully remove from water and wrap each in a slice of prosciutto.
- To Plate: dress asparagus with olive oil, salt and lemon juice and divide on 4 plate, add warm mushrooms, poached egg and drizzle mustard vinaigrette on the asparagus.
