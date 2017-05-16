New features and filters for Snapchat

It seems everyone is on social media nowadays, and more and more people are using Snapchat. The social networking app allows users to snap and share fun photos and videos with friends — silly filters and creative geotags encouraged.

Steve Van Dinter from Verizon Wireless stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share the following features and fun:

Snapchat Spectacles

Snapchat World Lenses

Snapchat Magic Eraser – recently announced

Facebook live stream in 360 via soon-to-be-released Samsung 360 Cam

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »