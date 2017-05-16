P-Bruins force decisive Game 7; Top Hershey, 4-2 in game 6

Hershey, PA – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears Tuesday night 4-2 to push the Atlantic Division Finals to a decisive game seven. The P-Bruins got goals from Danton Heinen, Colton Hargrove, Chris Porter and Austin Czarnik while Zane McIntyre made made the start in what turned out to be Providence’s 100th playoff win in franchise history.

Hershey struck just 5:02 into the opening period thanks to their first power play of the game. Chris Bourque made McIntyre commit on a great move to the left of the crease. His shot hit the post, but Chandler Stephenson was right there in front to score his second goal of the postseason on a wide open net. The Bears waited until there were just 29 seconds left in the period, but Bourque was able to double the lead to 2-0. Stephenson was tripped but was able to get the puck to the former P-Bruin up the right side. Bourque made a move to make McIntyre commit before going top-shelf for his sixth goal of the playoffs as Hershey took a two-goal lead into the intermission.

The second period was all P-Bruins as they came storming back with three unanswered goals to take the lead. The first goal came from Heinen, who took a rebound from Austin Czarnik’s shot in the opening minute and stuffed home his team leading fifth goal of the playoffs. Providence tied the score at 2-2 with beautiful work from the third line. Ryan Fitzgerald’s forechecking led to a Hershey turnover in the Bruin zone, and Porter made a backhand pass to Hargrove in the crease who went back door for his second goal of the postseason. Much like the Bears in the first, Providence was able to net a goal late in the period thanks to Porter. Colby Cave wrapped around to from the right of the goal and found Porter flying in towards the net. He scored his fourth of the playoffs as the P-Bruins took a 3-2 lead into the break.

Riding the momentum they created, Providence withstood an early Hershey rush in the third before adding some insurance. Noel Acciari won a puck battle along the right boards and found Czarnik. He ripped a shot by Vitek Vanecek for his third goal of the playoffs as Providence came all the way back for the 4-2 win.

McIntyre stopped 26 of 28 shots while Vanecek stopped 30 of 34. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins will look to take the series tomorrow night and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals when the teams meet for game seven in Hershey at 7pm.