PawSox decide on Apex site for new ballpark

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox have confirmed they want to build a new stadium at the site of the APEX building in the city.

The facility would be called “Ballpark at Slater Mill” and could include a hotel, apartments, and retail space.

As it considered several projects -including renovating the existing McCoyStadium – the team has previously said a new ballpark wouled cost about $76 million.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien confirmed an announcement Tuesday afternoon would include the framework of the financing plan for the new stadium. He has said a new stadium would likely require city, state, and private funding.

The big question – how much would the general assembly and Gov. Gina Raimondo be willing to shell out considering a tight budget and a recent revenue forecast that shrunk by $100 million.

“I want to see something that basically pays for itself, is revenue neutral,” Raimondo said.

The governor previously rejected a deal for a new stadium in Providence that called for $100 million from the state.

She said she knows the gist of the newest plan.

“I think they’re heading in the right direction. I think they’re listening to what we advised them, which is ‘guys, don’t give us something like we saw last time.'”