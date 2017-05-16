Police identify, arrest woman responsible for AC heist

Related Coverage AC heist: Police seek woman suspected of stealing several air conditioners

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Barrington Police have identified and arrested the woman responsible for shoplifting six AC units from Shaw’s Supermarket.

According to police, the thefts occurred at the Shaw’s in Barrington on Thursday, April 27th and Wednesday, May 3rd. On at least one occasion, the female suspect was accompanied by a white male suspect.

Barrington Police received numerous tips regarding the female suspect, after media reports like ours two weeks ago, reporting on the AC heists.

Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Kerrianne Bettencourt of 28 Davis Street in Warren, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant by Warren Police on May 11th.

Bettencourt admitted to police she stole the air conditioners and sold them to a stranger.

“I am grateful for the years of support, open communication and professional relationship enjoyed by the staff members of our local and state media networks with members of our police department,” wrote Barrington Police Chief John M. LaCross in a press release regarding the arrest. “There is no doubt that the […] airing of the surveillance video on TV Channel […] 12 lead to the quick arrest of this suspect in less than two weeks.”

Police say Bettencourt is well known to area police, having over 50 contacts, and was arrested for shoplifting in Bristol in 2010.

Bettencourt is due in court to face charges on July 14, 2017.

Shaw’s Loss Prevention Unit reports the six stolen AC units were all together valued at $800.