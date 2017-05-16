Raimondo says she’s willing to scale back free tuition plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says she might have to scale back her plan to provide two years of free tuition at public colleges.

The Democratic governor told reporters Tuesday that the state has to be careful about “getting over our skis” on large new expenditures, including her signature proposal to help in-state students pay for college.

She cited a projected revenue shortfall disclosed by fiscal officials last week and uncertainty surrounding the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

Raimondo says she still wants to include the tuition plan in the upcoming budget that legislators are expected to finish writing in the next month. But she says she’d consider modifications to reduce its cost, such as a means test.

Raimondo says balancing the budget may also require some cuts to social services.

