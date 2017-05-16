Search ongoing for missing MA college student

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — For a third day Tuesday, Franklin Police headed up a coalition of searchers from multiple local law enforcement departments combing wooded and marshy areas near a neighborhood where Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., dive teams entered a swamp near Maplegate Golf Course, drones and helicopters took to the air to search from aloft, and officers with dogs combed the woods looking for the missing Duke University student. Searchers include members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the “MetroLEC,” a consortium of more than 45 law enforcement agencies around Boston.

MSP Special Emergency Response tprs returning from deployment in woods in search for missing man in Franklin. Will re-hydrate and re-deploy. pic.twitter.com/bE7qxaOZxz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2017

Doherty had left friends at a party at a home on Phyllis Lane about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in order to go home to Catherine Avenue, about a mile away from the party. He had been home on summer break. Police detectives are interviewing people who’d been with Michael that night for any details or clues to his disappearance.

So far, Franklin Police Deputy Chief Thomas Lynch said Tuesday morning they had found a shoe and a shirt, then a second shoe, which is helping them focus their search. They do not suspect foul play.

The young man is described as 5′ 10″, caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

Police are advising residents in the neighborhood to check outside and around their homes, including inside or near any sheds or outbuildings. They ask anyone who has seen Doherty to call them immediately at (508) 528-1212.