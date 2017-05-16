Suspect wanted for West Warwick hit & run

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are looking for the suspected wanted in a hit and run crash involving an elderly person.

West Warwick Police allege the driver, 25-year old Jason Oliveira, left the scene of a crash on May 11th.

The other driver, an elderly man, was not hurt.

Police say Oliveira has a lengthy criminal history that includes breaking and entering charges, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who knows where the suspect is is asked to call the West Warwick Police Department at (401) 821-4323.