Taunton police arrest woman after crash, find lizard in suspect’s top

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An accused drunk driver gave Taunton police a wild surprise following a crash on Staple Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell Eyewitness News, 39-year-old Amy Rebello-McCarthy of Newton, Massachusetts struck six mailboxes with her 1999 Mercedes before driving up a lawn, where the car became stuck between some trees around 1:23 p.m.

Officers found her outside the vehicle, while a male passenger was inside attempting to drive the car out of the mud.

Police initially believed he was carrying a semi-automatic weapon, but it turned out to be an air soft replica.

Police said both Rebello-McCarthy and her passenger were very intoxicated, and neither was coherent.

Rebello-McCarthy’s blood alcohol level was just shy of double the legal limit of 0.08, according to police.

The passenger was taken into protective custody, while police arrested Rebello-McCarthy on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, driving to endanger, and a marked lane violation.

But before police officers could put her in the cruiser, Rebello-McCarthy told officers she had a bearded dragon lizard inside her bra.

The lizard has since been taken into the custody of animal control.