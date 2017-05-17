Air Quality Alert in effect tonight, Thursday afternoon/evening

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The warm weather has finally arrived, but it’s brought with it some serious health concerns.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, extending into the late hours of the evening, due to a spike in ground-level ozone concentrations.

After a few days of damp, dreary weather, we had temperatures in the high 80’s on Wednesday and it could be even warmer on Thursday. The combination of warm temperatures, sunshine, and pollution leads to poor air quality, which could hurt children, the elderly, and those with underlying respiratory diseases.

Health officials advise limiting outdoor exercise and strenuous activity during the alert and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, when ozone levels are highest.

Southern New Englanders can also help reduce air pollutant emissions by limiting car travel and the use of small engines, such as lawn mowers.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca will have live updates tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.