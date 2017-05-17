Choking hazard prompts recall of stuffed animals

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – About 25,000 stuffed animals have been recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves the “Oliver the Bear,” “Chewie the English Bulldog,” and “Charlotte the Fox” plush toys, according to the CPSC.
There have been reports of stuffed animals’ plastic eyes detaching or loosening. According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported.
The recalled products were sold nationwide from July 2014 through April 2017. There were also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children. The manufacturer, Douglas Company, Inc. is offering free replacements or refunds.
Douglas Company Inc. can be contacted at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.