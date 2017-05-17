Hometown Hero: Gabby Conca

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is La Salle Academy’s Gabby Conca.

The reigning 1st Team All-Stater helped the Rams to an 11-2 start on the softball diamond, hitting .429 with 5 HR’s and 18 RBI while going 7-2 and posting a 2.72 ERA on the mound.

The senior’s success earned her a scholarship to play next fall at St. John’s. The Red Storm clinched their second Big East regular season title in the last three seasons this spring.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.