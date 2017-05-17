How to break into the world of philanthropy

Philanthropist and Author Jean Shafiroff stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss philanthropy and how anyone can get into the world of giving back.

Jean says that philanthropy does not always mean financial – you can give back with your time, expertise and so forth.

About the Book:

Successful Philanthropy is a practical guide to modern giving that redefines philanthropy for today’s era. Far more than making monetary donations, philanthropy today encompasses giving time and knowledge, resources that can be just as valuable as financial contributions. Whether you’re a new philanthropist, a member of a charity’s Board of Directors, or just getting started as a volunteer,Successful Philanthropy offers the practical guidance and inspiring perspective that empowers all of us to take part in building a better world.

The possibilities of philanthropy are almost limitless. Successful Philanthropy removes the guesswork and helps you shape your own personal path, providing much-needed insight and guidance into making philanthropy a lasting part of your life. Learn to identify your passions and interests and discover how they can guide your philanthropic work. Find the best ways to choose a charity that will offer personal fulfillment while also making the best use of your contribution to the cause of your choice. A comprehensive guide, Successful Philanthropy provides details on all aspects of philanthropy, including what most boards look for in a candidate and, for those who are thinking of starting a charity, specific information on what anyone ought to know before venturing in that direction.

Though philanthropy is a big word, it can be practiced in small ways anywhere, and anyone can become a part of building lasting change. Successful Philanthropy discusses the importance of teaching the next generation the value of giving in schools and at home to improve our community, our country, and our world.

Giving back to those in need is among the most rewarding and self-fulfilling parts of being human.Successful Philanthropy invites you to explore the many ways that you can find fulfillment through a lifetime of philanthropic giving.