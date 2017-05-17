In the Kitchen: Braised Lamb and Rigatoni

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen today making his Braised Lamb and Rigatoni.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound Rigatoni Pasta
- 1/2 pound Braised Lamb Shoulder
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Carrots
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Onion
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Celery
- 2 Tablespoons Pancetta, finely minced, rendered
- 1 cup Arugula
- 1/8 cup Red Wine
- 1/4 cup Demi Glace
- 1/2 cup Tomato Puree
- 1/8 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 teaspoon Butter
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Directions:
- In a pot of boiling water, cook pasta and reserve.
- In a small sauce pan, add olive oil and sauté carrots, onion and celery.
- Add pancetta and wine. Reduce wine by half and add cream, sugar and tomato puree.
- Reduce by half, fold in lamb, arugula, pasta and butter.
- Season with salt and top with parmesan cheese.