In the Kitchen: Braised Lamb and Rigatoni

By Published:

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen today making his Braised Lamb and Rigatoni.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound Rigatoni Pasta
  • 1/2 pound Braised Lamb Shoulder
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Carrots
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Onion
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Celery
  • 2 Tablespoons Pancetta, finely minced, rendered
  • 1 cup Arugula
  • 1/8 cup Red Wine
  • 1/4 cup Demi Glace
  • 1/2 cup Tomato Puree
  • 1/8 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 teaspoon Butter
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

  1. In a pot of boiling water, cook pasta and reserve.
  2. In a small sauce pan, add olive oil and sauté carrots, onion and celery.
  3. Add pancetta and wine. Reduce wine by half and add cream, sugar and tomato puree.
  4. Reduce by half, fold in lamb, arugula, pasta and butter.
  5. Season with salt and top with parmesan cheese.