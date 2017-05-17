Local fishermen hope President Trump will help commercial fishing industry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Local fishermen are asking President Donald Trump to hear their complaints and help the commercial fishing industry.

A group of Rhode Island fishermen left Point Judith early Wednesday morning to sail to New London, Conn., for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation later in the day. President Trump is delivering the commencement address, and the fishermen are hoping to catch his eye and draw attention to the problems they say are hurting the fishing industry.

The group says fishing quotas and limits are unnecessary. They also say wind farms and sanctuaries greatly limit where they can practice their trade.

“We’re just trying to let him [President Trump] know there is an ocean full of fish out here and the fish have been rebuilt, and we are forced to throw them over dead all day in the name of conservation,” said local fisherman Brian Loftes. “In the meantime, we’re slowly going out of business because these boats are expensive to run.”

The group hopes the President will loosen the many regulations they say are hurting the industry, much like how President Trump undid certain rules that affected coal miners.

“Hopefully he’s [President Trump] going to realize that it is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed immediately, it’s not something that can go another year or two because half the fleet is going to be gone,” said Loftes. “As you look up and down the coast from Maine to New Bedford, all those ports are shut down, pretty much all the boats are gone.”

The group made some colorful signs to hold from their boats that read, “Make Commercial Fishing Great Again”.

Loftes told Eyewitness News there is a common misconception that fishermen don’t care about the environment.

“People need to realize the fisherman, we are environmentalists. No one has more to gain or lose from a healthy ocean than the people who fish on it,” said Loftes. “We need a healthy ocean, and no one wants it more than we do.”

Loftes added that the U.S. Imports more than 90 percent of its seafood, so he hopes the President will see the need to boost domestic production.

“We’re allowed 50 pounds of seabass for two weeks, which is nothing,” said Loftes. “The limits are absolutely ridiculous, there’s no reason for them, and if the fishing was bad like they try to portray it to be, we would be saying, ‘Hey, we need help, buy us out, do something.’ No one’s saying that. Everyone is saying, ‘Let us catch the fish that are available.’ They are plentiful, and with 96 percent of the seafood consumed in this country being imported now, fresh, local, wild-caught seafood is the best thing you can put in your body.”