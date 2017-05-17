Man charged after stray bullet hits McDonald’s in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – A Westerly man is facing charges after accidentally hitting a McDonald’s with a stray bullet while target shooting.

Richmond Police said that it happened at about 5 p.m. on May 11, when workers at the restaurant, located at the intersection of Kingstown Road and Stilson Road, reported that one of their windows had just been shot.

Workers thought that the damage had been caused by a pellet gun, but officers were able to determine that it was caused by a bullet. They could hear shooting nearby and found 26-year-old Shawn Lucente of Westerly on the nearby property of United Builders Supply.

Lucente told police that he had permission from UBS, his employer, to target shoot on their property using his legally-owned AR-15 rifle, and he had been firing at steel targets with a brush pile as backstop. He did not know that at least one of his rounds had penetrated that backstop and traveled almost 2,000 feet beyond it, going through a double-pane window at the McDonald’s and hitting an interior wall.

Police said Lucente “was remorseful and offered to pay for the damages to the restaurant,” but he was charged with two misdemeanors: firing in a compact area and firing across highways. He was released with a summons for a June 15 arraignment in District Court.

Nobody in the restaurant was hurt.