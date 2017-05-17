President Trump arrives in Conn. to deliver USCG commencement address

LIVE STREAM: President Trumps USCG Commencement Address »

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – President Trump has landed in Connecticut to deliver the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy. It is his first trip to Connecticut as commander in chief.

The president’s visit has many people divided. The president’s visit brought with him lots of road closures, crowds of supporters and protesters.

President Trump hasn’t given his speech yet, but this entire area is swarming with law enforcement people and vehicles. This small campus is one of the most secure places on earth Wednesday.

Of course, that won’t stop people from trying to get a glimpse of the president. Keep in mind, you can’t park, you can’t even pull over on the motorcade route. Streets will be closed, as will I-95 at least for a little while because that’s the only way to drive over the Thames river from Groton to New London.

Expect heavy delays and frozen zones as @POTUS arrives in CT around 10:30 and departs around 2pm. pic.twitter.com/CQ2dZbVFZb — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) May 17, 2017

Then there are the people who want the president to see them. There are always people looking to protest the president. Maybe there are more than usual with this particular president. Some local fishermen have a plan to park a group of boats out in the Thames, outside the 500 years security perimeter, with signs that say ‘Make commercial fishing great again.’

“If we get noticed that would be good because we would like to have the president review some regulations and ease up the way things are working for fishermen before we are gone completely,” said Joseph Gilbert, Regulus.

But let’s remember this day is supposed to be about the cadets who are about to become newly commissioned officers. Usually when you cover a college commencement ceremony, you ask the graduates whether they have a job lined up. Not a problem for the men and women graduating Wednesday. They will go out and serve aboard coast guard vessels or stations through the country and even in other parts of the world.

Remember, no one can park on campus. Everyone from us in the media to the proud parents had to take shuttle buses from the armory to the campus.

There will be street and highway closures as President Trump has arrived around 10:20 a.m. He leaves a little before 2 p.m.