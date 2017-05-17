Q&A: How the Station fire prompted changes at RIEMA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A dedication ceremony will be held Sunday for the long-awaited memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire.

It’s been more than 14 years since the fire that killed 100 people and injured 200 more.

Hundreds of first responders also risked their lives that day and in the years since, many changes have been made by the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio – who was one of the first responders to the Station fire as the state’s EMA director – discusses the improvements that have been put in place since that tragic night.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.