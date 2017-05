PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us The Notorious C.A.T.

Notorious is about 2 and a half months old, very active, and looking for a loving home.

The adoption fee for kittens is $175. They come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and will have undergone an initial veterinarian exam.

If you’d like to adopt The Notorious C.A.T. or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.