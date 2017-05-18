1 killed, 2 hurt in Dartmouth highway crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash in Dartmouth Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a female passenger and left the driver and a juvenile passenger with injuries.

The single-car crash took place on I-195 in the area of Reed Road at about 1:35 p.m. According to Massachusetts State Police, the 1998 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it suddenly swerved sharply to the right, crossed all lanes of travel and struck a tree.

Police said the occupants were extricated from the vehicle by Dartmouth firefighters.

The woman who was in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The female driver was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the juvenile passenger was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

Police said the scene was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers are working to determine if speed was a factor and whether or not the occupants were wearing seat belts.