Arrest made in breaking-and-entering case in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Cumberland say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a breaking-and-entering incident at a home near a middle school.

Police said Robert Piasecki, 33, of Lincoln broke into a house on Kent Street around 8:45 a.m. last Friday. McCourt Middle School was temporarily locked down because police with K9’s were working in the area.

Piasecki has been charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling house. He’s also been charged with assaulting the homeowner.

Cumberland Police say Piasecki was arraigned Wednesday at the police department and was held without bail. He was taken to the ACI in Cranston and was scheduled to be formally arraigned Thursday morning.



