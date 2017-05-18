Bill requiring parents to take one-hour driver’s course heads to Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Parents of children looking to get their license, may have to head back to class to speed up on the rules of the road.

The bill, which was approved by house lawmakers, would require parents of teenagers learning how to drive to take a one-hour course either in-person or online.

“There’s a lot of new regulations they don’t know about,” said House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi. “Hopefully this will inform them so they can inform their children.”

Both Massachusetts and Connecticut have similar courses that are required.

“I think we should be refreshed on the laws,” said Rehoboth resident Gia Freitas. “I think it’s a great idea.”

Parents with multiple children wouldn’t have to take the class more than once during a 5-year-period. Shekarchi says the additional course could impact all drivers.

“It’s a free program that helps children [and] reduces fatalities,” said Shekarchi.

A similar bill passed in 2016, though it stalled in the Senate.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is a sponsor of the bill.