Health Dept: Warwick baby died from suffocation while sleeping with parent

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials have determined the cause of the February death of an infant in Warwick.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health, said Thursday that Willow Beeley died as a result of asphyxia due to overlay.

Overlay refers to “when another person rolls on top of or against the infant while sleeping,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.

On the night of Feb. 21, the 7-month-old was found unresponsive inside her home on Airway Road and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Willow’s father, Ryan Beeley, was charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child following the girl’s death. Her mother, Mariah Ramos, was charged with the same felony count in April. Both parents pleaded not guilty.

In the days following Willow’s death, Eyewitness News learned that DCYF had investigated the family twice before, but the agency concluded at the time that allegations of neglect were unsubstantiated.