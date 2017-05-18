Honoring Our Heroes

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NiRoPe, Nick Ron and Pete Cardi along with Dee DeQuattro from Operation Stand Down RI.

NiRoPe discussed their support of this great organization while Dee provided details regarding the upcoming Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial.

The second annual event is slated for Memorial Day weekend at Roger Williams Park by the Temple. Last year, thousands came to the park to view this tribute to our fallen heroes. 6,844 military boots were placed in the park representing our U.S. Servicemen and women who gave their lives defending our nation’s freedom in the Global War on Terror.

You can get more info on OSDRI here: http://osdri.org/boots-on-the-ground-for-heroes/

