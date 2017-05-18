In the Kitchen: Rigatoni with Spicy Eggplant Sauce

TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito brought Chef John Granata from Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar to “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to make Rigatoni with Spicy Eggplant Sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Rigatoni
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 lg. eggplant diced
  • 1/4 lb. Prosciutto di Parma
  • 1 sm. Bag fresh spinach
  • 1/2 small onion (precooked & caramelized)
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes cut in half
  • 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp. hot pepper seed
  • 1/4 cup Pecorino Romano
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  2. Liberally salt the water and add pasta.
  3. In a large sauté pan heat olive oil on medium flame. Add eggplant and Prosciutto together.
  4. When prosciutto starts to render, add spinach, tomatoes and garlic.
  5. Lower heat and simmer until a sauce forms.
  6. Add caramelized onions, hot pepper seed and adjust with salt and pepper.
  7. Add al dente pasta and Pecorino and toss together.
  8. Let sit for 3 to 4 minutes and serve.

 

